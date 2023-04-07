1,247 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,648,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787,772. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

