1,279 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. 3,507,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

