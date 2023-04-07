2,498 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

