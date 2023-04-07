275,041 Shares in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of Brookfield Reinsurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.1 %
BNRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,972. The company has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
