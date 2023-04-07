2U’s (TWOU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Down 2.6 %

TWOU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 708,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $471.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

