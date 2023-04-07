2U’s (TWOU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TWOU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 708,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $471.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

