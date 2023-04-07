30,973 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Olin by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

