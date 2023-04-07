3,458 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

