3,497 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 9,146,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

