35,000 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Hello Group accounts for about 0.4% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.82 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

