5,677 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 117,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

