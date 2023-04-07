89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Ryan Martins Sells 8,721 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.95 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

