A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Dividend History for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.