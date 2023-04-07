A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

