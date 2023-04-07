AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.42% of AAON worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON Trading Down 0.1 %

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.