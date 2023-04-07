AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,784.30

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,784.30 ($22.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($23.35). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($23.10), with a volume of 18,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($19.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,785.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,628.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10,823.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.84.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

