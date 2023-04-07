ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.88 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $2,918.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,943.01 or 1.00008724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001908 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,665.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

