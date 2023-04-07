Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 1,067,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,317. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.07 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.