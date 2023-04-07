Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.70. 2,125,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,705. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

