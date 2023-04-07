ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,271 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.43% of ACI Worldwide worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 457,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.