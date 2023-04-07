Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £516.63 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele purchased 51,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £516.63 ($641.62).

Richard Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Steele purchased 49,465 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £494.65 ($614.32).

Actual Experience Price Performance

Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.81. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.