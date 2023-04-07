Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Critical Contrast

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.04%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $88.56, suggesting a potential upside of 36.07%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

This table compares Acutus Medical and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.21 -$39.62 million ($1.57) -0.43 Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.22 -$29.27 million ($0.55) -118.33

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -242.11% -44.73% -24.02% Inari Medical -7.63% -7.03% -5.97%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Acutus Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

