Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 15.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

