Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

