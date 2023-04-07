Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $777,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

MMM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. 2,419,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.