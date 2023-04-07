Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 3,266,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

