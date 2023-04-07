ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Shares Down 5.4%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
ADENTRA Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADENTRA (HDIUF)
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.