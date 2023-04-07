ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Shares Down 5.4%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

