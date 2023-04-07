ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. ADT makes up approximately 4.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ADT worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ADT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

ADT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,904. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.