AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

AGNC opened at $10.29 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

