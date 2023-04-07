AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

