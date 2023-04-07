Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $755,393.80 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $755,393.80 and $28,239.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00152627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

