Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 1,600 Shares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$16.36 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.61 and a 52-week high of C$20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$741.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

