Albemarle Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.90. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $30.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

ALB stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

