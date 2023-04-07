Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 1.1%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.55 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68). 51,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 478,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market capitalization of £411.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,737.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Page sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.68), for a total value of £21,600,000 ($26,825,633.38). 61.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

