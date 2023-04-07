Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €217.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €217.00 ($235.87) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($266.30) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €216.35 ($235.16) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($224.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €215.92 and its 200 day moving average is €200.79.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
