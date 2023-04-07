Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 800 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. 1,632,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

