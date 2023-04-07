Alta Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 225.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $130,176,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

