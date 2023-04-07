Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 1,225,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.