Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

