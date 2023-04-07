American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.15%.

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.