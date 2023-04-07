American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

