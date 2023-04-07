Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN opened at $253.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

