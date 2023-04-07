Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Shares Down 0.2%

Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 6,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Amsc Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amsc Asa Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.20.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company is involved in the purchase and bareboat chartering of product tankers, shuttle tankers, and other vessels to operators and end users in the Jones Act market. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers and one shuttle tanker.

