Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) PT at $163.31

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A opened at $138.03 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 110.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.