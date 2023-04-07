Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

NYSE:ATI opened at $37.63 on Friday. ATI has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

