Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price at $48.71

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

