Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT at $7.78

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Enel Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.34 on Friday. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.1137 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

