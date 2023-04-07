Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Shopify accounts for about 7.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,995 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.35. 11,908,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,045. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

