Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500.06 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.46). 2,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.77).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.72. The company has a market cap of £219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.41 and a beta of 0.70.

About Andrews Sykes Group

(Get Rating)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Further Reading

