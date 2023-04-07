Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of FINS opened at $12.25 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
