Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

