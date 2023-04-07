Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,712 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.92.
SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
